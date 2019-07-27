Austrian Boy’s Make-A-Wish Continues in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D.- An Austrian boy is in South Dakota this week for his Make-A-Wish, which is to see what life is like on a farm. While here he’s been getting the full South Dakotan experience. Earlier this week we covered his trip to Ag PhD’s Field Day in Baltic. Saturday, he got to fulfill another one of his passions.

14-year-old Matthias is a youth firefighter back home in Austria. So he was surprised with a visit from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue at Falls Park. Make-A-Wish South Dakota contacted fire rescue to see if they could make it happen and they were happy to help out. Matthias got to ride in the fire truck’s bucket that goes 101 feet in the air. He also got to check out the fire truck and take a ride in it.

“It was fun to see his expression when he got up there and he was talking about how cool it was and his dad came up with us and it was just fun to see Sioux Falls from a different view and have him drive it around a little bit. He was so excited,” said Sioux Falls Firefighter Kyle Blakeslee.

“Such a good feeling for me, my husband to see him smile, big smiles. It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable because not all the times have been that good as this week,”said Daniela, Matthias’ Mother.

The family says they have felt so welcome in South Dakota and say South Dakotans are some of the kindest people they’ve met. They leave South Dakota on Monday.