Boy, 14, Slips in Water at Falls Park During Family Photo; Bystander Rescues Father

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were called to Falls Park around 11 am Saturday for a water rescue.

Initial reports said that two people had fallen into the lower section of the Falls and were initially unaccounted for.

As First Responders were arriving on scene, both subjects reportedly made out of the water with only minor injuries.

The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old boy and his family from Edwards, Illinois were visiting the park and taking a picture on the west bank toward the rock edge of the lower falls. The 14-year-old slipped and fell into the water and was pulled under water by the current.

The boy’s 55-year-old father went into the water to save his son and was pulled under water as well.

Both subjects remained under water for a period before surfacing on the other side of the footbridge.

The 14-year-old boy was able to swim to shore and rescue himself. A bystander entered the water and rescued the father.

Both were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Further information will be available in Mondays press briefing.