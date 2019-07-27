Christmas in July Jail and Bail for a Good Cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Liberty Tax in Sioux Falls has found a unique way to raise money for a cause they are passionate about. People in the community turned themselves in at this makeshift jail at Liberty Tax off of west 26th street. It’s the second annual Christmas in July Jail and Bail. To get out of jail people had to set a bail – a certain amount of money they wanted to raise – then they called co-workers, friends and family to donate and help free them. All money will go to Jaycees Holiday Gifts For Kids.

“There are thousands of less fortunate people in our community that don’t have the ability to experience the holiday season like others do,” said Organizer Tamika Larsen.

If you missed out on the event you can still stop by Liberty Tax off west 26th street during their office hours and donate. They are taking donations until August 2nd. Their office is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.