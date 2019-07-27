‘Hot Kitty in the City’ Cat Fashion Show Happening in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This weekend, people from across the nation are in Sioux Falls to show off their cats at a cat pageant show. For over 20 years the non-profit Big Sioux Cat Fanciers Cat Club has held a cat show. This year’s show is ‘Hot Kitty in the City.’ There are 25 different breeds of cats and four categories cats can be judged in. Cat owners traveled from across the nation to enter their cats in this competition. Karly Chnupa is one of them. She’s from Indiana and says it’s a great show for any cat lover who wants to look at and learn about all the different cat breeds.

“You get to see tons of cats, you get to play with them, you get to talk to people that enjoy another hobby that you have and it’s enjoyable,” said Chnupa.

The last day to catch the show is tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Premier Center. Donations to enter are $5 – Adults & Children 12 and up, $4 – Seniors, Handicapped & Children under 12 and $12 – Family up to 6 people. All Cats Rescue will be there with cats and kittens to be adopted.