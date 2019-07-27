Lincoln Snaps 11-Game Losing Streak At Canaries Expense

Birds Fall 15-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln Saltdogs racked up season-highs in runs and hits as they topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 15-4.

All nine Saltdogs recorded hits in the contest as the team finished with 22 base knocks. DH Curt Smith and C Daniel Herrera each had four-hit performances. Smith went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs. 2B Christian Ibarra and CF Forrestt Allday each added 3-for-6 showings and Ibarra added a homer and three RBIs.

For the Canaries, LF Burt Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3B Kevin Taylor went 4-for-5 with two runs scored.

-Recap Courtesy American Association