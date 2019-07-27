One Killed, One Hospitalized in Hamlin County House Fire

Hamlin Co. Sheriff

BRYANT, SD (From Hamlin Co. Sherff’s Office) – At 9:41pm on Friday, July 26th, 2019, Emergency crews from Bryant, Lake Norden and Hamlin County were dispatched to a structure house fire southeast of Bryant in Hamlin County.

Watertown Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a mobile home fully engulfed in flames with someone trapped inside. A man and a woman were inside the home when the fire started. The woman was able to escape before the home was fully engulfed. She was taken to the hospital by the Lake Norden Ambulance for minor injuries.

The man was unable to escape from the home and was later pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is not suspicious.

The following agencies were at the scene: Bryant Fire Department, Hamlin County Coroner’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, HD Electric, Kingbrook Water, Lake Norden Ambulance and Lake Norden Fire Department.