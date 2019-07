Sioux Falls Steel Roll To Northern National Championship

Steel Win Three Times On Saturday To Complete Perfect Tournament Run

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Steel ended a dominant summer the same way they started it.

With a championship.

The Ringneck and state champions won three times on Saturday to complete a perfect run to win the Northern National Championship, defeating the SE Flyers (Minnesota) 15-3 in the championship game. Click on the video viewers for today’s highlights!