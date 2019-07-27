STATE A LEGION-Yankton Rallies Past Brandon Valley & Renner Outlasts Mitchell

Yankton Wins 5-4 Followed By Renner Winning 4-2 In Extra Innings

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, S.D. — After a wild opening day that saw Yankton upset defending champion Rapid City Post 22, the State A Legion Baseball Tournament continued to surprise on Saturday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

In the winners bracket Yankton, who lost at home to Brandon Valley 10-0 and 3-0 last week in the Region 2A Tournament, got a two-run single from Michael Drotzmann in the 7th inning to rally past Brandon Valley 5-4.

In the late semifinal Renner withstood a Mitchell rally and outlasted them 4-2 in eight innings.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!