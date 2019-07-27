Vikings Count On Rookie Bradbury To Be Man In The Middle Of Revamped Offensive Line

Rookies Expected To Start At Center

EAGAN, MN — Over the last three years you’ll get a read on how good the Minnesota Vikings by looking at the performance of their offensive line.

At their best they made the NFC Championship game in 2017. At their worst, they couldn’t even make the playoff in 2016 and 18.

So it’s easy to see why that unit is the point of emphasis at training camp in Eagan.

Along with veteran guard Josh Kline, rookie center Garrett Bradbury is expected to be one of the two new starters along the line. The 18th overall pick in the draft was a consensus All-American at North Carolina State and won the Rimington Trophy for best center in college football.

The Vikings are counting on him to be the anchor of a physical line that can help them re-establish the run game. Minnesota went from 7th in the NFL in in rushing yards per game in 2017 to 30th last season at just 93 per game.