Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving an SUV

JOHNSON SIDING, S.D. (AP) – A motorcyclist is dead after a head-on crash with an SUV in western South Dakota. Authorities say the 58-year-old man was westbound on state Highway 44 near Johnson Siding on Friday afternoon when the eastbound sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 76-year-old woman who was driving the SUV suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital.