Olympian Visits Local Gymnastics Gym

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For over 30 years All American Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls has held a local gymnastics camp that’s motivated gymnasts not just across the Sioux Empire, but throughout South Dakota and even across the country. With the 2020 summer Olympics only a year away, gymnasts are feeling even more driven and a visit from someone special at this year’s camp inspired them even more.

During the three day camp, owners bring in coaches from all over the country to teach levels three through 10. This year, three time Olympic Gymnast Jessica Lopez from Venezuela was in town to help coach. It’s many young gymnast’s dream to go to the Olympics, so having Lopez here is meant to inspire them.

“It’s so nice to be able to spend some time with them and then trying to pass on a little bit of like my experience, whether it’s technical or whether it’s like a pep talk or anything I can do for them,” said Lopez.

“It’s amazing. She’s so inspiring because that’s just everyone’s dream to be an Olympian and it’s really cool to see her coach us and it’s awesome,” said Level 10 Gymnast Danielle Sievers.

Lopez says she wants to be a good role model to girls in and out of the gym and tries to go to as many gymnastics camps as she can.