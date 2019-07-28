Rudolph & Smith Jr. Could Give Vikings A Dangerous TE Tandem

Alabama Rookie Looks Forward To Veteran Rudolph's Mentoring

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



EAGAN, MN — Part of the reason the Minnesota Vikings drafted Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. In the second round last year was the potential that they were going to lose starter Kyle Rudolph due to a contract dispute.

Instead Rudolph ended up signing an extension with the Vikings, which could mean double trouble for opposing defenses this year.

The 6’2′ Smith caught 44 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in college last year. Rudolph continued to be a reliable target, catching 64 passes for 634 yards and four scores in his 8th season with the Vikings.

Though it initially appeared as though Smith would replace Rudolph they could now become a dynamic tandem. And now Smith has the kind of mentor that Rudolph had when he was a rookie in former North Dakota star Jim Kleinsasser.