SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, JULY 28TH, 2019

MLB

Twins 11, Chicago White Sox 1

American Association

Lincoln 7, Canaries 5 (*Play Suspended in 4th Inning, Will Resume Tomorrow at 5:05 PM)

Legion Baseball

State A Tournament @ Mitchell

Brandon Valley 8, Pierre 4 (*Pierre eliminated)

RC Post 22 5, Mitchell 2 (*5th Inning)

Renner vs. Yankton (*Following RC/Mitchell)