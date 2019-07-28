SDSU Alum Zenner Bulks Up In Hopes Of Bigger Role With Lions

Entering Fifth Season With Detroit

DEARBORN, MI — South Dakota State alum Zach Zenner enters his fifth season with the Detroit Lions pushing to get more carries in their backfield.

It looked like Zach’s career had come to an end last year when he was cut early in the year following an injury. However, after the Lions brought him back midway through the year, Zenner finished strong, rushing 55 time for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Though Kerryon Johnson is expected to return from injury as the number one back, and Mike Anderson was signed in the offseason, Detroit cut veteran Theo Riddick a few days ago. That could be a sign that Zenner will have more of a role in the backfield. He’s certainly been grinding for it in the offseason, adding 14 pounds of muscle and trimming his body fat from 12.6 to 8 percent.