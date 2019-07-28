Seven People Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls S.D. (From Sioux Falls Police Dept.)- At around 5:41 AM on 07/28/2019 Sioux Falls Police, Paramedics Plus and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to an injury two vehicle crash at East 8th Sreet and it’s intersection with North Cliff Avenue. Seven total citizens were involved and injured, and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Injuries ranged from minor to serious. Investigation on scene indicates that a Nissan Armada was travelling south on Cliff Ave approaching 8th St when a Kia Soul collided with it, and both vehicles then lost control. The Kia Soul then collided with a utility pole and traffic signal. Four occupants of the Kia were transported by ambulance with the more serious injuries, while three occupants of the Nissan were transported for more minor injuries. Sioux Falls Police Traffic Officers were called in to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. Charges are likely as it appears that speed and alcohol are probably factors to this crash.