The Benefit of Local Partnerships

SD- Partnerships between local businesses can be beneficial for both companies. For two places around the Sioux Empire, they’re also using their partnership to try and help the environment.

In December, Escape 605 introduced axe throwing to Sioux Falls. Staff quickly realized they were going through a lot of target wood.

“A huge pile in our basement of boards that we wanted to find something else to do with instead of just having them go to the landfill,” said Escape 605 Sales Manager Tina Simunek.

That’s when their partnership with the biofuel company POET began. POET has several different resources they use to make ethanol, one of those being wood.

“Right now we are using about 3,000 tons a week, that’s roughly about 20 trucks a day of waste wood from the surrounding communities,” said Rachel Kloos, POET Chancellor Pant Manager.

Staff at Escape 605 are happy to give their left over target wood to POET.

“It was a great alternative for helping our environment and doing our part to stay green and we were able to recycle our wood we go through and we had about 6,000 boards that we ended up giving to POET when they first came and picked it up in May,” said Simunek.

The wood is shredded into woodchips then goes to POET biorefining in Chancellor. It is pulled through a conveyor system and taken to a boiler.

“We take those woodchips and we burn them to generate steam to power our facility,” said Ryan Wood, POET Plant Manager.

“Woods a renewable energy source, so the wood that we burn can be regenerated in months or years instead of millions of years like it would take fossil fuels to be regenerated within the earth.

Both companies agree that local partnerships like this one are important for the community.

“Things that you don’t think about like our wood waste where we can throw it in the landfill is actually being used for a productive reason to power other sources and I think that’s huge,” said Simunek.

POET also partners with around 30 other local businesses who also give them their wood waste.