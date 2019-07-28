Tough Schedule Toughened Renner Up For State

Royals Look To Clinch Spot In Championship Tonight

MITCHELL, S.D. — Day three of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament is off to a delayed start in Mitchell.

The last game of the night will pit the only unbeatens against each other when Renner and Yankton square off with the winner clinching a spot in Tuesday’s championship. Yankton has stunned Rapid City Post 22 and Brandon Valley, while Renner’s had tough path through Pierre and host Mitchell.

Though the Royals struggled through a tough schedule early in the season, it appears to have toughened them up for their postseason run.