5 Dead, 2 Injured in Residential Shootings in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) – Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured.

Chippewa County sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man and woman dead. Two other adults were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk says deputies went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette, about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) away, about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify the family of one of the people found dead in Lake Hallie. There they found a man, a woman and a boy dead of gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the person suspected in both shootings is among the dead.