Authorities Identify Body Found in River as Sioux Falls Man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities in Sioux Falls have identified the body of 50-year-old man after kayakers found him in the Big Sioux River on Saturday.

Authorities say kayakers found the body in the river just before 5 p.m. Saturday, northwest of Brandon. Authorities identified the man as 50-year-old Leland Dwight Fallis from Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Fallis’s family says he was last seen leaving a residence in the North Rice Street and Richard Place area on foot.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that they don’t suspect foul play.