Canaries Swept by Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, SD — It was a wild night at the Birdcage. Two games, 35 runs, and a seventh-inning grand slam, but the Birds (30-37) dropped both games of the doubleheader to the Saltdogs (28-38).

Game 1: A High-Scoring Defeat

The Birds lost to the Saltdogs 14-9 in game one, the resumption of a game suspended on Sunday due to rain. The game resumed in the fourth inning with Saltdogs ahead 7-5. Both teams kept adding runs in the late innings. Lincoln added four in the top of the fifth. The Birds answered in the bottom of the sixth with a two-RBI single from Kevin Taylor.

Andrew Ely’s two-run home run in the eighth to cut the Saltdogs lead 13-9, but the Saltdogs added one in the ninth. Lincoln scored in all but two innings and took game one of the doubleheader.

Game 2: Curt Smith Grand Slams Birds In Seventh

The Saltdogs took game two over the Birds 6-5 in seven innings. Clint Coulter smashed a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Birds a 2-0 lead. Lincoln tied it two in the top of the second.

Canaries starter Keaton Steele pitched five innings allowing five hits and two runs. He was in the position to win after the fourth. Ebert singled Brett Veritgan home and the Birds led 3-0. They added another insurance run in the sixth. Ebert blooped a ball into short right field and Coulter beat the throw home.

The top of the seventh did it for the Saltdogs. Curt Smith launched is 13th home run of the season and it was a grand slam. That put the Saltdogs up 6-4.

Burt Reynolds homered in the bottom of the inning, but the Birds left the winning run at first base.