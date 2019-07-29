Jury Selection Beginning in Trial for Sioux Falls Murder Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The jury who will decide if murder suspect Manuel Frias was acting in self-defense in the 2018 shooting death of Samuel Crockett is being formed.

State and defense attorneys say a crucial part in forming any jury is making sure the members can go into a trial unbiased. Some citizens were turned away because they think Frias is guilty due to a number of suspects in the case already pleading guilty.

As soon as the jury is decided, the trial will begin. Frias is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.