Out and About with Kali: Week of July 29

This last week of July can only mean one thing – cramming everything we can into the final few weeks of summer! It’s all about fairs, festivals and fun. Check out what Kali Trautman has to offer in this week’s edition of Out and About!

Tuesday, July 30 – Kids Nite in the Park, McKennan Park in Sioux Falls

FREE Come and experience the beauty of McKennan Park while the kids have fun, too! The whole family can enjoy a park full of old-time carnival games, inflatables, and summer fun, with the help of Recycled Rainbows and their educational activities. Enjoy a beautiful summer night in one of Sioux Falls’ best spots!

Wednesday, July 31 – Local Food Fair, Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls

FREE Join us for an afternoon of fun and farming! We’re celebrating local and speciality producers with a family-friendly event at the Stockyards Ag Experience barn at Falls Park! The event will feature educational talks focusing on local foods, food demonstrations & samples, food trucks, live music, kids activities and Stockyard Ag Experience tours. Check out the link for the full list of vendors and resources throughout the day!

Friday, August 2 – August First Friday, Downtown Sioux Falls

There’s no better time to visit #DTSF than summertime, especially on First Fridays! Experience an array of events, deals, events and specials you won’t find anywhere else. Enjoy live music, food & drink specials, signature events and more all in downtown Sioux Falls! The party is back at 8th and Railroad with the August Eastbank Block Party. Enjoy live music, food vendors, beer, wine, and shopping at some of the most unique stores along the boardwalk of the 8th & Railroad Center. Visit the link to find more Downtown Sioux Falls specials!

Friday, August 2 – 32nd Annual Garden Party, McCrory Gardens

FREE It’s time for the 32nd Annual Garden Party at McCrory Gardens! Celebrate with a full day of activities include coffee on the terrace, a painting class, a guided garden tour, food trucks and SDSU Ice Cream, of course! You won’t want to miss the fun at this beautiful location!

Friday, August 2 – Sioux Empire Fair, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

It’s officially time for one of the summer staples – the fair! Featuring a variety of concerts and entertainment, carnival rides, displays and agricultural activities, it’s fun for the whole family! Visit siouxempirefair.com for the full listing of activities throughout the next week!