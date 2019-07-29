RC Post 22 Eliminates Yankton at State “A” Legion Tourney

RC Post 22 Eliminates Yankton at State "A" Legion Tourney

MITCHELL, SD… Thanks to some stellar defense from both teams the game was scoreless into the 4th inning of an elimination game at the State “A” Legion Baseball tournament in Mitchell on Monday. Owen Feser and Matthew Mors each had great catches for Yankton and Michael Drotzmann was robbed by a diving Blake Weaver. But the Hard Hats broke the game open in the bottom of the 4th inning with 6 runs and went on to win 8-1. The defending champs are looking for their 6th title in 7 years and 43rd overall.. They will face the winner of the Renner-Brandon Valley Tuesday at 1:00. The Royals are the only unbeaten team are are already in the championship game. But BV would advance to the early game Tuesday with a win over Renner in the late game Monday night.