Renner Remains Unbeaten, Advances to State "A" Championship

MITCHELL, SD… The Renner Royals turned 3 double plays Monday night and went on to beat Brandon Valley 4-1 to advance to Tuesday’s championship against RC Post 22. And the Royals are unbeaten so they only have to win 1 game. Sam Breit pitched a complete game 7-hitter for Renner. Nik Hoekstra had an RBI triple that increased the lead to 3-1 and later scored on a sacrifice fly. Breit escaped a based-loaded no out situation. Andy Moen turned a double play after a great catch in the 3rd inning.