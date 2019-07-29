Sioux Falls Man Arrested Following Shooting in East Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gunshots were heard late last night in east Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police say six to nine shots were heard just after 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Shop N’ Cart on 6th and Cleveland Avenue.

A black Chevrolet Avalanche was spotted leaving the gas station shortly after the shooting. Police located and stopped the vehicle near 10th Street and Fairfax Avenue. Police say the passenger, 28-year-old Awuar Amaya, ran from the vehicle but was eventually caught. Police found a 9mm handgun in Amaya’s backpack.

“He was arrested for some different charges, nothing related to the shooting but we believe that everything’s tied together,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

No injuries were reported in the shooting and small damage was caused to a window. Police say charges connected to the shooting could be coming.