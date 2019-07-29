Sioux Falls Man Facing Child Porn and Solicitation Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing child porn and solicitation charges after court documents say he had a sexual relationship with his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

Court papers say 39-year-old David Kindle and the girl traded more than 2,800 messages over the course of two-and-a-half weeks.

Several messages included nude photos and conversations about sexual encounters between the two.

Police arrested Kindle on Friday. Kindle had been on parole from a conviction for simple assault on law enforcement.