Sioux Falls Millennials Show Higher Rates of Depression Compared to the National Average

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield released a study over the weekend showing South Dakota’s millennials – those born between 1981 and 1996 – are experiencing an increase in health conditions that reduce their quality of life and life expectancy.

The new data shows South Dakota’s millennial population, and specifically millennials in Sioux Falls, has a higher rate of depression than the national average. Wellmark’s study put together the top ten health condition

s impacting the millennial generation.

Out of the 10 conditions, South Dakota’s depression rate among millennials ranked 5.2, higher than the national average of 5. Sioux Falls’ number is even higher.

Jodi Merritt, a mental health counselor, explains some of the effects of depression.

“I feel like people isolate, they lose sleep, eating habits change and I think relationships ultimately suffer whether it be in the workplace or outside of the work place. So, I think it is an issue everybody needs to be aware of and accepting of so that people can get the help and the support they need.”

In studying the root cause of depression among millennials, social media is considered to be a contributing factor.

“Part of it has to do with social media and the ability to edit part of our lives and show the shiny parts that are really well put together and so I think the ability to edit really impacts our perception of what other people are experiencing,” says Merritt.

“Studies have shown that social connection is one of the most important factors in what matters the most in longevity and wellbeing.”

Clinical treatment is also available for those suffering from depression but Merritt says there’s still a stigma around mental health, which could be preventing millennials from seeking help.