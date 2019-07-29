South Dakota Catfish World Record Holders Relive Their Record-Setting Day

Isaac Kipp and Cody Sechser reminisce about their 24-pound catch

HARTFORD, SD— It was a quiet summer evening when Isaac Kipp and Cody Sechser got the surprise of their lives.

“We came down here hoping to shoot some carp,” said Kipp. “My friend Riley saw what looked to be a rock. I said to myself, ‘Ah looks like a catfish but, I didn’t want to sound stupid.'”

“Yeah, he thought it was a catfish, but he didn’t want to sound dumb because obviously, this isn’t much of a place for a catfish to

be,” said Sechser.

Looks can be deceiving.

Discovering that it was a catfish, they chased it downstream and used team-work to haul in the 24-pound mud-cat.

After, going through the process of getting it weighed and verified, the Bow Fishing Association of America informed them that they broke the previous world record by 1 pound.

But, only one of their names could be in the world record books and they settled who it would be with an old fashioned game.

“We played rock, paper, scissors,” said Sechser.

“Cody said he couldn’t sleep at night when thinking about the world record. But, I lost in rock, paper, and scissors so I didn’t have to be worried about it,” said Kipp.

Although both of them could not be in the world record books, there was an exception made for the state record.

“I was actually very thrilled when the GFP guy said that I think we could put both of your names on there. That was honestly like the best moment of my life,” said Kipp.

The duo will forever be linked in catfish world, and that’s just the way they want it.

“Oh yeah, it wouldn’t be as much fun if it was just me,” said Kipp.

“Oh yeah, for sure I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Sechser

But Sechser did say his memory of the event would change as he got older.

“I think I’d say that thing weighed at least forty pounds. That thing was the size of my thigh, it was my whole right leg!” said Sechser.

Nothing but an old fishermen’s tale.

Sechser says he had only been bow fishing for two weeks before making the big catch.

Kipp has a little more experience, at two years, and says he taught his friend everything he knows.