Summer Slam Volleyball Underway at Pentagon

Bismarck Century Led By Lauren Ware

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The top volleyball teams in the region are competing at the Summer Clam Invite at the Sanford Pentagon Monday and Tuesday. It’s a chance for players like Bismarck Century’s Lauren Ware to showcase their talent. Ware has reportedly narrowed her college choices to Arizona, Minnesota, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas. And the Lincoln Patriots got to see first hand why she is so highly-recruited in a 2-0 win for the team from ND. Ware’s team was a straight set winner and with 6 of 7 starters back from a team that has now won 4 straight state titles, they appear to have the chance to continue their championship run.