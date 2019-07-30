Bismarck Century Team Enjoying Competition at Summer Slam Invite

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Top high school volleyball teams from around the region were at the Sanford Pentagon for 2 days for the Summer Slam Invite. And for teams like Bismarck Century, winners of 4 straight state titles in North Dakota, it’s been a great chance to play tougher competition with the regular season around the corner. And for college coaches to see talent like Lauren Ware, who’s narrowed her college choice down to 5 big-time Division One programs.

Lauren Ware says: “It’s very beneficial for us. I mean coming here and playing teams we don’t usually see and better competition I think. So it’s really good for us to get out here and see some different styles of play especially with the different teams that we play. So it makes us a lot better too…”

Jamie Zastoupil, Bismarck Central Head Coach says: “I mean all that this brings to the sport of volleyball is just good for everybody on the team. You get some people in here recruiting. She makes everybody around her better. And I think that’s better for all of us …”