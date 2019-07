Hot Shots Lose at Minot

MINOT, ND… The Hub City (Aberdeen) Hot Shots are wrapping up the regular season of the Expedition League and played Tuesday night in Minot, ND. Austin Crain was solid on the mound for Hub City, but they eventually lost on a wild pitch 3-2. They are part of a College Summer Wood bat League in the upper Midwest.