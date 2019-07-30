Japanese Beetles Causing Issues For Gardeners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Summer is the prime time for people to test their gardening skills, but this year we are seeing a certain bug causing a lot of damage. Japanese beetles are ravaging gardens and trees all over the Sioux Empire.

These critters chew on plants, and are not picky with their selection…

“You’ll see it on rose bushes especially, lindens are a very popular tree that they like, there is also some damage to elms that we’ve seen,” says co-owner of Cliff Avenue Greenhouses Heath Zeigler.

A tasty meal for a Japanese beetle, however, is a pain in the neck for gardeners.

“It’s been a struggle because we are trying to sell the plants that the beetles have been trying to chew on that’s kind of the negative things, but the positive things is we turned around and we are selling them, you know, chemicals and stuff like that to actually treat the stuff that the home gardeners have.”

If you end up finding a Japanese beetle at home, do not panic. There are many methods to rid your garden of the bugs.

Be careful what method you use, however.

A main issue with these insects is that the insecticides are toxic to pollinators. because of this you may want to choose to use some alternatives

bag traps are tools that should not be overlooked.

“It’s called the Beetle Bagger, and what it is, its got a hormone induced piece on it that the beetles are attracted to, they land on it, and then they slide down into this bag.”

The best way to get rid of a Japanese beetle, however, is to take precautionary measures. This involves using insecticide to kill the grubs before problems arise.