Jury Selection Continues for Trial of Sioux Falls Murder Suspect

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jury selection continued for the trial of a Sioux Falls murder suspect.

36-year-old Manuel Frias is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2018 drug rip that turned into a double homicide.

The state and defense have spent the past two days interviewing potential jurors. They hope to have the jury selected by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Some potential jurors have been turned away because they already believe Frias is guilty.