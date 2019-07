Millard West Wins Summer Slam Invite Over Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The region’s top high school volleyball teams played in the Summer Slam Invite Monday and Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon. And it was Omaha’s Millard West that emerged as champion, downing Watertown 2-0 in the title contest. Hannah Domandle had several big kills as the Wildcats won the first set 25-15. They went on to win the second set 25-17 and the match.