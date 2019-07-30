Nominated Air Force General Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Air Force general nominated to the Pentagon’s second-in-command is strongly denying allegations of sexual misconduct as he appears before the Senate committee considering his nomination.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten says the allegations made by a senior Army officer are “false” and were shown to be so after a “fair and extensive investigation.”

Hyten made the statement after introducing his wife of 32 years and other family members attending the hearing Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Moments earlier, former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson defended the general and said the allegations were thoroughly investigated.

The Army officer says Hyten subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances by kissing, hugging and rubbing up against her in 2017 while she was one of his top aides.

Hyten has been nominated to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.