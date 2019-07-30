Northwestern Returns Plenty of Talent

Northwestern Returns Plenty of Talent

SIOUX CITY. IA… The Red Raiders of Northwestern are picked to finish 2nd in the GPAC behind the national champions from Morningside. But when you consider that they lost only 42-34 to Morningside last year and went 8-1 in the league and 9-1 overall before a first round upset in the playoffs, there’s reason for this team to be very confident. Especially when Matt McCarty returns his very skilled trio of RB Jacob Kalagonis, QB Tyson Kooima and WR Shane Solberg.

Matt McCarty, Northwestern Football Coach says: “We return the majority of our players who’ve played the last couple of seasons for us. We’ve been a really young team the past 2 years and we’re excited to get these guys to their junior and senior years and I really feel like we have a mature team on the football field…”