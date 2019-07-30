Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in West Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Another shooting investigation is underway in Sioux Falls, this time on the west side of the city.

Police say some type of dispute happened between two groups of people just after midnight near South Garfield Avenue. Witnesses told police they heard between two to five gunshots and that everyone scattered afterward.

Police say the uptick in shooting investigations, primarily on the east side of the city is why they’re holding a town hold meeting.

“This most recent one from early this morning, we had quite a few witnesses that gave us different pieces of information and really that’s what we’re looking for,” said Officer Same Clemens.

No injuries or damage were reported in the shooting.