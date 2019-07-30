Renner Wins First State Legion Championship

Renner Wins First State Legion Championship

MITCHELL, SD… The Renner Royals knew they needed only one win Tuesday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell to wrap up their first-ever state legion title. After a 4-hour rain delay, the first game remained scoreless into the 4th inning when the Royals got the bats going. Andy Moen got them on the board with an RBI single and the biggest hit of the night came from tournament MVP Mason Runia. With the bases loaded he ripped one to the wall scoring all 3 runs and the Royals scored 6 in their at-bat.

They made it stand up for a 6-4 win as Rapid City Post 22 left the bases loaded after scoring one run in their final at-bat. Post 22 had won 5 of the last 6 state titles and 42 overall. This was the first for Renner in what turned out to be a great legion baseball game.

Jack Van Leur, Renner Head Coach says:”It was a good baseball game, both teams played well. Not too many mistakes in the field and it’s all you can ask for out of a state championship. Both teams played really hard and had some great at-bats and we just made one more swing than they did…”

Mason Runia, Tournament MVP says:”When we picked up 6 runs in the 4th I knew it was going in our favor, but 22’s a good ball club and they put some hits together so I didn’t know if it was going to be a game-winning one or not. I was just trying to put a ball in play…”

The Royals advance to the Central Region Tournament which will be held in Sioux Falls.