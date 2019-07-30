Western Mall Businesses Experience Morning Power Outage

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A morning power outage made for an interesting day for several Sioux Falls businesses.

The property manager for the Western Mall says people reported hearing three loud bangs before a nearby transformer blew this morning. The power went out just before 8 a.m. and didn’t come back on until 2:15 p.m.

The outage extended from west of Scheel’s, down through businesses like the West Mall 7 movie theater, arcade, and Best Buy.

Even though the businesses had to stay closed during that time, it doesn’t mean work wasn’t getting down.

“There were quite a few people that still worked, they just had spotlights, so I thought that was interesting that they were walking around with their flashlights,” said Property Manager Amy Weiler.

The mall is a popular destination for walkers. Thanks to the skylight and windows, they were still able to get their exercise in for the day.