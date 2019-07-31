Automotive Body Shop Estimator

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a Body Shop Estimator to join our Collision/Repair Team!

Duties:

-Estimate costs of repairing damaged automobile and truck bodies on basis of visual inspection of vehicles and have a familiarity with standard parts, costs, and labor rates

-Work with insurance companies to manage customer claims

-Enter itemized estimate on job order card or estimate form and explain estimate to customer

-Follow up with customers to ensure satisfaction

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).



Job Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s License

-Experience in the estimating, body shop, or automotive field

-Confidence to handle high volumes of work

-Knowledge in Estimating CCC Pathways / CCC One a plus

-Effectively communicate with insurance companies and customers

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=17403&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C