Dallas Goedert Expected to Get Increased Role in Eagles Offense

PHILADELPHIA, PA— Training camps all-around the NFL began this week and for Britton South Dakota native Dallas Goedert, he is expected to have an even bigger role in the Eagles offense.

The Eagles have one of the best rosters in the league, with the return of deep threat DeSean Jackson, they are team primed and ready to make another super bowl run.

Goedert is expected to be right in the middle of it.

But, he is still the back-up to one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Zach Ertz.

This could be a frustrating position for many players.

However, for Goedert, he says his days in Brookings have prepared him for his role.

“We had a lot of good players [at SDSU],” said Goedert. “We had a wide receiver [Jake Wieneke] that was getting a lot of touches, so I had to split touches with him and we were winning games and that is all that matters. Obviously, I want to be the guy getting all the touches but that isn’t realistic with the team we have.”