Full-Time Morning Producer

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a full-time Morning Producer responsible for producing KDLT News Today.

Our ideal candidate is a leader who has excellent news judgement, ability to multi-task, work in a team environment, meet strict deadlines, stay calm under pressure and have a thirst for breaking news.

A producer must have superior written and oral communication skills, and a solid understanding of AP-style writing. This position helps stack the newscast with original content, coordinate guest interviews, update all KDLT social media outlets, be tech savvy, and monitor for breaking news.

Qualifications include: Degree in journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting. Experienced in video cameras and non-linear editing equipment, solid understanding of AP-style writing, excellent news judgment, ability to work odd or extended hours to complete assignment, ability to multi-task, great attitude, and ability to work well with others. Time management skills are a must.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail News Director Anndrea Anderson at a_anderson@kdlt.com EOE