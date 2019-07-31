Gaming Bootcamp Gives Opportunity To Native American Children

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean kids aren’t hard at work. Code Bootcamp provides programs to put their coding skills to the test. One of those programs could help fill a gap in the tech workforce.

Computer programming is becoming more and more relevant, and kids at Native American Gaming Bootcamp are wasting no time getting prepared for the future.

Will Bushee, founder of Code Bootcamp, says that Native Americans in the coding industry are few and far between.

“There’s not very many, we haven’t really run into too many.”

Bushee’s organization may start to change that. The bootcamp is free and focuses on the creation of video games. It is fun yet educational, and gives the kids the tools to succeed both physically and mentally.

“A lot of them just have no idea that this is even possible, and they would build one or two video games in a single day… And this just shows that it can be done, and it’s really not as complicated as they might think.”

The program is giving kids opportunities that they may not have have otherwise. It is also giving them them hope.

“It would be easier to try, instead of just like, give up and make someone else do it for you,” says bootcamp participant Elena Jones.

“I’m looking at going to STI for graphic design,” participant Quenten Hemp adds.

The kids at the gaming bootcamp know that the tools they are learning are relevant to success, and that technology seems to be taking over daily life.

“It’s kinda gonna be the future of the world pretty much,” Hemp says.