Jackrabbits Starting Quarterback Job is Wide Open

BROOKINGS, SD—-With the first game of the season less than a month away, the Jackrabbits held their first practice today.

For the first time in in about three years—there is a question-mark at the quarterback position.

Coach John Stiegelmeier said he understands how much of a luxury having Taryn Christion orchestrating the offense was.

But, now he is looking for quarterback that can just steady the ship.

“We were blessed to have Taryn Christion for four year,” said Stiegelmeier. “We got a ton of good running backs, receivers, good tight ends. So, we don’t need a guy to necessarily to make every play like Taryn could but a guy to manage us. Get us in the right play, hand it off to the right guy, throw it to the right guy.”

Coach said it first and with 5 quarterbacks on the roster this job is wide open.