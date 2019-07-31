Jury Selected in Trial for Sioux Falls Murder Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jury selection in the trial for a Sioux Falls murder suspect has been completed.

The state and defense handpicked fifteen people and three alternatives to sit in the jury box for the trial of Manuel Frias.

Opening statements won’t begin until August 5th. Judge Natalie Damgaard says the start has been delayed because of witness availability and because both sides don’t want to argue their cases the next two days before a break over the weekend.

The state and defense hope to have the trial wrapped up by Wednesday, August 14th. Frias is facing murder and manslaughter charges stemming from a drug rip turned double homicide in 2018.