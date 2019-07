Mayor Paul TenHaken Proclaims August 2 ‘Keith Urban Day’

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Paul TenHaken has proclaimed Friday, August 2 ‘Keith Urban Day’ in celebration of his performance at the 80th Sioux Empire Fair.

TenHaken joined Pepper Entertainment and Big Country KTWB Radio for the proclamation.

Urban plays on Friday at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging from $79-$99. To purchase tickets head to siouxempirefair.com.