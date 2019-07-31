Minnesota Officials Say Emerald Ash Borer Found in Nobles County

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Nobles County under an emergency quarantine after Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Worthington.

The quarantine is seeking to limit the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the county to prevent the spread of the invasive species. A total of 19 Minnesota counties, including Nobles County, are now under a full or partial quarantine because of Emerald Ash Borer discoveries.

Officials are inviting Nobles County residents to an open house on Wednesday, September 4. The open house is from 6-8 p.m. at the Nobles County Government Center in Worthington.