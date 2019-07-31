New Hotline Offering Spring Flooding Cleanup Assistance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new hotline aims to help South Dakotans with some cleanup due to spring and winter flooding.

The Cleanup Assistance Hotline includes services like gutting homes, debris removal, and other cleanup services.

Callers are asked to leave their phone numbers for a callback from a volunteer. The hotline matches requests with volunteer partners.

To make a request, just call (605) 519-5413. The hotline will be available through August 9.