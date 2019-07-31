Officials Asking for Help in Valley Springs Little League Field Vandalism Investigation

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. – Officials in Valley Springs are hoping tips will help them find whoever went joyriding on the little league field overnight.

The Brandon Valley Baseball Association says it happened sometime Wednesday morning between 1:30-6:30 a.m. They say the culprits left tire tracks throughout the infield and outfield.

Damage is estimated to be around $2,000. Now, leaders with the association are asking for help solving the case.

Thanks to donations, they’re offering $350 in cash and another $200 in gift cards for information.

“This field is a community field, you know. We put a lot of time into this field, there’s a lot of time put into this field and for someone to just come out and just recklessly run around with either an all-terrain vehicle of some sort – it was just very disappointing,” said Chris Brown with the Brandon Valley Baseball Association.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the association or police. All tips will be kept confidential.