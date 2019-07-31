Police: 24-Year-Old Arrested for Breaking into Cars Overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man was arrested after numerous callers reported to police that he was breaking into cars overnight.

Police say they received multiple reports of a man breaking into cars in an apartment parking lot in the 2300 block of West 9th Street.

24-year-old Shane Spotted War Bonnet is charged with six counts of possession of stolen property and three counts of criminal entry to a motor vehicle.

Police say Spotted War Bonnet broke into six cars and took insurance cards, mail, sunglasses, phone chargers, and a lighter.